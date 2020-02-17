New Release: THE AVO IMPROVISATION LIMITED EDITION 2020

AVO Cigars announced the eighth edition of the AVO Improvisations Series. The annually launched Limited Edition is inspired by the world of music and cigars.

“The AVO Improvisation 2020 is the eighth rendition of the highly anticipated annual series. Avo Uvezian believed that life is to be enjoyed fully and that one needs to go beyond the ordinary by taking risks and seizing opportunities whenever possible,” states Edward Simon, Chief Marketing Officer at Oettinger Davidoff AG. “We honor the legacy and philosophy of Avo Uvezian with this one of kind masterpiece, the Improvisation 2020 cigar,” Edward Simon continues. The AVO Improvisation 2020 blend is composed of different tobaccos from two different countries, including a stunning golden Ecuadorian Connecticut wrapper that triggers additional creamy flavors delighting the palate with an initial aroma that features a combination of sweet cedar and earth. The Dominican binder leaf conceals four different filler tobaccos from the Dominican Republic, delivering a complex and elegant experience.”

THE AVO IMPROVISATION LIMITED EDITION 2020

Length: 6 1/2” (16.5cm)

Format: Toro

Wrapper: Ecuador

Binder: Dominican Republic

Filler: Dominican Republic

Launch and availability

The AVO Improvisation Limited Edition 2020 will be available* by March 22, 2020, in time to celebrate Avo Uvezian’s birthday, in select tobacco retail outlets with a limited production of 4’400 boxes.

* Launch dates may vary depending on country.